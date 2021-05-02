Handing out Game Balls from the Thunder's loss to the Pacers

Game balls were hard to come by in Oklahoma City's historic loss to the Pacers Saturday night

Game Balls were few and hard to come by in Oklahoma City Saturday night.

Fueled by a pair of white-hot former Thunder performances, the Thunder were issued their worst loss in team history Saturday night, losing to the Pacers 152-95.

Domantas Sabonis registered a 26 point, 19 rebound and 14 assist triple-double, and Doug McDermott added 31 points on 6-for-8 three-point shooting.

Game Ball: The Centers

If there were any positives Saturday, it was Moses Brown and backup center Tony Bradley.

In just 18 minutes, Brown scored 16 points on an efficient 7-for-9 shooting, tacking on seven rebounds in the process.

Tony Bradley shot 5-for-8, scoring 13 points while adding eight rebounds and a team-high three blocks.

Game Ball: Gabriel Deck

While it wasn't the flashiest performance, Gabriel Deck was solid in just his second-ever NBA game.

Deck added a little bit of everything Saturday, scoring eight points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out two assists and nabbing one steal. He did so in 24 minutes of work.

After getting the jitters out in game one, Deck showed a few more glimpses of his potential Saturday night.