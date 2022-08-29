Holmgren Injury Causes Rookie of the Year Odds Shuffle

With Chet Holmgren sidelined for the entire 2022-23 season, the Rookie of the Year odds have seen a subsequent shuffle, with most players getting bumped up at least a spot.

To no surprise, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero comes in at No. 1 with +190 orders, per VegasInsider. Banchero, the No. 1 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, is one of the most physically imposing draftees in recent years, and is likely to see a seamless transition to the NBA.

Following Banchero is Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, who, following a spectacular summer league performance, shot to the second best odds at +550. Murray is the oldest top selection far-and-away, and has a bit more basketball experience than his peers.

Following Murray is Jabari Smith Jr. of Houston and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, both at +550 to win the award.

Oklahoma City’s two other lottery selections, Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, both come in with the ninth best odds to win the ROY award at +3300. Former Kansas wing Ochai Agbaji is tied with both.

Other notables include Detroit’s Jalen Duren at +4000, San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan at +5000, and Houston’s Tari Eason at +8000.

Oklahoma City kicks off their 17th season with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.