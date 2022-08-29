Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Holmgren Injury Causes Rookie of the Year Odds Shuffle

Chet Holmgren's injury has left an empty space in the 2022 NBA Draft class.

With Chet Holmgren sidelined for the entire 2022-23 season, the Rookie of the Year odds have seen a subsequent shuffle, with most players getting bumped up at least a spot.

To no surprise, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero comes in at No. 1 with +190 orders, per VegasInsider. Banchero, the No. 1 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, is one of the most physically imposing draftees in recent years, and is likely to see a seamless transition to the NBA.

Following Banchero is Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, who, following a spectacular summer league performance, shot to the second best odds at +550. Murray is the oldest top selection far-and-away, and has a bit more basketball experience than his peers.

Following Murray is Jabari Smith Jr. of Houston and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, both at +550 to win the award.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City’s two other lottery selections, Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, both come in with the ninth best odds to win the ROY award at +3300. Former Kansas wing Ochai Agbaji is tied with both.

Other notables include Detroit’s Jalen Duren at +4000, San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan at +5000, and Houston’s Tari Eason at +8000.

Oklahoma City kicks off their 17th season with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (30)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Tre Mann
News

3 Under the Radar Storylines for the 2022-23 Thunder Season

By Chris Becker
Chet Holmgren, NBA Draft
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Key Dates For Rookie Class Clashes

By Ben Creider
Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets
News

NBA Mock Trade: Nets Deal Young Center to Thunder

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Jalen Williams
News

Rookie Spotlight Shining on Jalen Williams After Holmgren Injury

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey
News

Upcoming Thunder Season will Highlight Fit Between Star Guards

By Ross Lovelace
Westbrook Russell
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Return Dates For Former Thunder Members

By Ben Creider
Myles Turner dunk
News

Thunder Trade Target: Pacers Center Myles Turner

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Derrick Favors, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Keeping Favors Offers Pros and Cons for OKC

By Chris Becker