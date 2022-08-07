HoopsHype Ranks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey in Top-20 of Most Valuable Guards

Oklahoma City has been in young talent acquisition mode, and the league is finally starting to take notice.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey were recently ranked within the Top-20 of guards with most trade value, via HoopsHype. https://hoopshype.com/lists/trade-value-rankings-3-0-the-top-20-point-guards-in-the-nba/

Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC’s top players and the likely focal point of the rebuild, was ranked No. 7, with only All-Star and All-NBA level talents ahead of him.

After a small step back in efficiency, Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to return to form in 2022-23 as one of the top guards in the Western Conference. Last season, he averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three.

It’s no secret Gilgeous-Alexander would be one of the most coveted guards in the NBA. He’s already reached all-star level play at just 24-years-old, and inked a new deal recently that will keep him with the Thunder for the foreseeable future.

Giddey ranks No. 17 on the list, sandwiched by Marcus Smart ahead and Jalen Brunson just behind.

Giddey had a dazzling start to his NBA career, averaging 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The jumbo guard wowed all season long before eventually getting shut down due to a lingering hip injury.

Giddey’s value is rightfully less than SGA’s, but the sky is the limit for the do-it-all guard who will look to improve on his few weaknesses as a sophomore.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey are likely two of the Thunder’s mainstays in general manager Sam Presti’s rebuild, but having value across the league in the meantime certainly isn’t a bad thing.

