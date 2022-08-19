Skip to main content

How Does Ousmane Dieng Compare to Other NBA Players

Ousmane Dieng has a unique path and doesn’t carry a load of expectations but still has plenty of compatible traits with other NBA players.

Ousmane Dieng doesn’t have sky high expectations for his rookie season.

He’s another Thunder first rounder who can take some time in a lesser role while growing into the game.

Despite going No. 11, Dieng is expected to spend a chunk of time in the G League after coming out of New Zealand.

Dieng is fairly raw as a prospect but has potential and tangibles to grow into a solid piece for Oklahoma City.

The rawness and expectations though still comes with NBA comparisons. Lottery picks typically have a particular expectation for them, but Dieng is simply expected to grow this season.

Many solid players have the same tangibles as Dieng has and they’ve made it work in the NBA.

Kyle Anderson is one name that’s thrown around.

Anderson is listed as 6-9, the same height as Dieng, and 230 pounds, just under 50 pounds heavier than Dieng.

Dieng and Anderson have similar skill sets and frame. Anderson has made a solid career for himself after being the 30th pick in his respective draft.

He’s a capable shooter and scores just under seven points per game. He’s also a solid rebounder, something OKC could see Dieng helping with his skill set.

Dieng has also drawn comparisons to Nicolas Batum.

Batum, a seasoned veteran now, has made a great career for himself in the NBA using his frame and skill set to carve out role player roles on his teams.

Batum was also a later first round selection. But grew into his role and made a lengthy career for himself.

He is a dynamic scorer, especially from 3-point range and averages over five boards a game in his career.

While it may seem difficult to decipher where Dieng will end up down the line, one thing is certain players in his position have had success before. He has parts of a successful NBA career that a coach can’t teach, size and length.

Dieng may not impact OKC at a high level like other rookies this season right away, but the stock is high for the young French forward. 

