How Unselfishness, Camaraderie Could Propel OKC Thunder Deep into the Postseason
If one thing could be said that is absolute about this Thunder team – it’s their resolve as a unit and dynamic as an emotionally connected force.
From superstar and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all the way down to Kenrich Williams and the reserves, Oklahoma City shares a unique trait in that they all seem to have compatible and also similar mindsets. They’ve always seemed to be in tune with one another. Leaning on others when needed and vice versa, their connection on and off the court has bloomed into something that virtually everyone thought was unachievable, as the youngest team to ever clinch a No. 1 seed into the postseason.
Now, one game into the Western Conference Semifinals following a sweep over the New Orleans Pelicans and a Game 1 landslide versus the Dallas Mavericks, that camaraderie and trust has been prevalent more than ever.
“It goes hand in hand,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of the team’s off-court chemistry translating on the court after Game 1. “It makes it easier to play for each other and with each other, just because off the court we know each and every one of our teammates has our back and really cares about our well-being.”
It’s not very common to see an entire team buy into one cohesive message with everyone being able to stick to the script without deviating. That’s what’s happening with this rendition of the Thunder. Sure, some teams will have several friendships and quality relationships within their teammates, but Oklahoma City has reached a level of buy-in consistency that is surely unrivaled among any team left in the playoffs.
This is where the inexperience factor is nullified greatly. Each one of these players trust each other greatly, and it leads to heightened play and boosted confidence.
“In turn, once you get out there, you’re playing for something bigger than yourself,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.
