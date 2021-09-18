‘I want to be one of the greatest to ever play’: Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander Has Clear Goal

Oklahoma City’s hyper-athletic, fashion obsessed point guard wants to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in case you needed clarification.

The 23-year-old recently received a max extension from the Thunder, a well deserved contract based on his third season in the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander spent his first season in Los Angeles, feistily helping the Clippers reach the playoffs. In Year 2, he backed up all-timer Chris Paul in OKC, acting as a “sponge” to soak in as much information as possible.

In his third season, he ignited.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sam Sharpe / USA TODAY Sports

Scoring 23.7 points, dishing out 5.9 assists and grabbing 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three at 22-years-old usually does the trick.

“Ever since then, I never looked back. I want to be one of the best point guards to ever play,” Gilgeous-Alexander told GQ’s Tyler R. Tynes. “I’m not playing this game just to be a good basketball player. I want to be one of the greatest to ever play.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has recently spent his time in New York for fashion week, cementing the fact he is OKC’s heir apparent to superstar Russell Westbrook.

And with a lofty goal in mind and the talent to back it up, it won’t be long before Gilgeous-Alexander starts to earn league-wide attention

“I know what I want to do with this game and ultimately, very few do,” Gilgeous-Alexander told Tynes. “I knew that if I got an opportunity, that I’d work hard enough and take advantage of it.”

