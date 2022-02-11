In-and-Out: Should Aaron Wiggins Take KZ Okpala's Roster Spot?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a decision to make with Aaron Wiggins still on a two-way contract.

The NBA Trade Deadline came and went for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and when the dust settled – they kept quiet. At least, they did for the most part.

In a deal settled earlier in the week, the Thunder stocked their rotation in tacking on Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala. As a result of this deal, Sam Presti loaded the deck with standard deals, filling the roster with a league-maximum 15 players.

The kicker – second-round pick Aaron Wiggins remains latched to a two-way deal.

Wiggins, age 23, has played well above his two-way status this season, clocking in averages of 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across a 21.9-minute role. In the wing’s 31 games, he has also found his groove from the floor shooting 32.5% from distance.

Unlike typical two-way players, Wiggins’ role has permeated into the regular rotation, even tapping into starting-level play for 18 appearances. In these runs, he’s backed up his movement to the starting group. Highlighted by a late-December stint, the 6-foot-6 wing lit up the stat sheet, rising into one of Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault’s top scorers with seven-consecutive games of double-digits. In the span, he logged 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on a red hot 53.8% shot chart.

As a 22-year-old rookie showing promise on both sides of the ball, Wiggins has established himself as a multi-year piece under Daigneault. Plus, with typical two-way contract upgrades hovering around rookie-scale figures – upgrading Wiggins should be a no-brainer.

But, KZ Okpala may have something to say about that.

The Thunder traded for forward KZ Okpala earlier in the week. Bill Streicher-USA Today

Okpala, age 22, also entered his career as a former second-round pick, being selected with the No. 32 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Ever since, the 6-foot-8 forward has bounced around the Miami Heat’s rotation – placing a career 63 games and 717 minutes. For reference, Tre Mann has played 792 minutes this season.

In his career, he has averaged 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists. This season, he’s clocked 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 21 games. Okpala last played on December 28, suffering a wrist injury.

Though the forward’s on-court experience has been minimal, the potential with the former Cardinal is evident. Under the build of a 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Okpala slots right into Daigneault’s archetype as a bouncy multi-positional defender.

Under minimal reps, Okpala contains many of the raw attributes traditionally desired with frontcourt cogs in Bricktown as his transition play is highly rooted with moving spins and hard gathers while his defensive play makes a threat for deflections. Additionally, he’s been a catch-and-shoot threat in minimal reps – finding the bottom on 36.0% of tries.

Realistically, Okpala finds himself in a similar category to that of forward Isaiah Roby as a talented multi-positional piece, who due to position-locked players – ousts himself out of the rotation. Despite this, the forward’s globs of potential, including a 16-point effort earlier this season make him an intriguing project. And, on a $1.7 million contract, it’s a low-expense venture.

Given Oklahoma City’s current structure, Aaron Wiggins is a far more formidable piece than KZ Okpala in the Thunder’s long-term plans. However, with no game restrictions and contract conversions available until the end of the regular season for two-way signees – keeping Wiggins’ contract upgrade on the backburner may be the best option.

Similar to Lu Dort’s four-year, $5.4 million contract upgrade during the postponement of the 2019-2020 season, holding out on Wiggins’ deal will both spare the Thunder's frugal salary while also allowing Okpala a platform to play his way into a second contract. Once Okpala is given a fair shot, waiving the forward or any other member on the roster for Wiggins is back in the cards.

It’s a tough break for Wiggins. But, the end goal should still be part of the blueprint. His contract upgrade shouldn’t be a matter of if – but when.

