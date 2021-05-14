Injury Report: A Point Guard Returns as the Thunder Take on the Jazz
With just two games left in their 2020-21 NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home to host two Western Conference powers.
First up on Friday night, OKC will host the Utah Jazz who sport the NBA’s best record.
Without the services of Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz have continued to battle with the Phoenix Suns atop the Western Conference, and are looking to secure home court advantage throughout the playoffs.
Having to go their last outing without a recognized point guard, Theo Maledon is expected to return to the lineup to initiate the offense for the Thunder, but the injury report is still lengthy for their penultimate contest in the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Jazz:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Luguentz Dort: Out- Right knee
- Ty Jerome: Questionable- Left calf Strain
- Josh Hall: Out- Health and safety protocols
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
Utah Jazz
- Mike Conley: Questionable- Right hamstring tightness
- Juwan Morgan: Questionable- Right heel soreness
- Donovan Mitchell: Out- Right ankle sprain
Tip-off between Utah and Oklahoma City from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.