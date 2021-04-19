Injury Report: Dort, Roby listed out for Thunder-Wizards matchup
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their four-game road trip a matchup against franchise legend Russell Westbrook and the Wizards.
Westbrook is close to making history.
He recorded his seventh straight triple-double on Saturday, and is now just 10 shy of breaking Oscar Robertson's record from the most all-time.
Losers of ten straight, Oklahoma City is approaching their worst losing streak in franchise history, when they lost 14 straight in their first season as a franchise.
Despite the losing streak, second-year guard Luguentz Dort has been on a hot-streak lately, scoring 28 points per game over the last four contests on 55 percent 3-point shooting. He is listed as out on OKC's injury report.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has yet to be reevaluated for his plantar fasciitis injury, and the window is closing for him to make a return this season.
Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
- Guard Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain
- Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
- Forward Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness
- Forward Isaiah Roby: Out- Right toe Sprain
Washington Wizards
- Center Thomas Bryant: Out- Left ACL injury
- Forward Rui Hachimura: Out- Left knee soreness
- Center Alex Len: Questionable- Left ankle soreness
Tip-off between the Wizards and the Thunder from is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.