Injury Report: Dort, Roby listed out for Thunder-Wizards matchup

Oklahoma City guard Luguentz Dort and forward Isaiah Roby were the latest additions to the injury report ahead of the Thunder's matchup with the Wizards on Monday night

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their four-game road trip a matchup against franchise legend Russell Westbrook and the Wizards.

Westbrook is close to making history.

He recorded his seventh straight triple-double on Saturday, and is now just 10 shy of breaking Oscar Robertson's record from the most all-time.

Losers of ten straight, Oklahoma City is approaching their worst losing streak in franchise history, when they lost 14 straight in their first season as a franchise.

Despite the losing streak, second-year guard Luguentz Dort has been on a hot-streak lately, scoring 28 points per game over the last four contests on 55 percent 3-point shooting. He is listed as out on OKC's injury report.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has yet to be reevaluated for his plantar fasciitis injury, and the window is closing for him to make a return this season.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team

Guard Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Forward Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness

Forward Isaiah Roby: Out- Right toe Sprain

Washington Wizards

Center Thomas Bryant: Out- Left ACL injury

Forward Rui Hachimura: Out- Left knee soreness

Center Alex Len: Questionable- Left ankle soreness

Tip-off between the Wizards and the Thunder from is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.