Injury Report: Illness and Injuries Wreaking Havoc on OKC

The Thunder have a host of new injuries and players with illness as the Grizzlies visit Saturday night.

The injury/illness bug has begun to strike Oklahoma City in the midst of its losing spell.

Darius Bazley has been added to the injury report since Friday and will miss the Thunder’s game against the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness. Josh Giddey is questionable with an illness as well.

Oklahoma City enters on the heels of a short losing spell after a tight two point loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

Kenrich Williams could return to the OKC lineup as he’s listed as questionable after missing games due to a knee injury.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies injury list isn’t too long, but they do remain without Desmond Bane.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Kenrich Williams: Questionable: Right Knee Sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable: Lower Back Contusion

Josh Giddey: Questionable: Non-COVID Illness

Darius Bazley: Out: Non-COVID Illness

Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane: Out: Right Big Toe Sprain

Danny Green: Out: Left Knee Surgery

Jake LaRavia: Out: G League On Assignment

Kenny Lofton: Out: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Grizzlies and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Grizzlies are currently 10-point favorites.

