NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Injury Report: Lu Dort questionable for Friday's matchup versus Washington

With Russell Westbrook returning to the Chesapeake Energy Arena, OKC's defensive stopper remains a doubt for the contest
Author:
Publish date:

Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City for the second time in an opposing uniform on Friday night as the Washington Wizards and the Thunder will lock up for the second time this week.

Looking to snap their 12-game losing streak, second year guard Luguentz Dort is expected to return to the lineup after missing two straight games nursing his hip back to health.

OKC fans will have to keep waiting to see the debut of Argentinian Gabriel Deck, who has landed in Oklahoma City, but must adhere to the COVID safety protocols and continue to test negative in quarantine for a week. The 6-foot-8 Real Madrid star averaged 8.8 points per game on 49 percent field goal shooting in this past Euroleague campaign.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
  • Guard Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain
  • Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
  • Forward Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness

Washington Wizards

  • Guard Deni Avdija: Out- Right ankle fracture
  • Thomas Bryant: Out- Left ACL injury
  • Rui Hachimura: Out- Left knee soreness

Tip-off between the Wizards and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley on the bench
News

Injury Report: Lu Dort questionable for Friday's matchup versus Washington

Moses Brown, Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
News

Game Preview: Thunder take on Wizards for second time this week

Lu Dort vs Atlanta
News

Oklahoma City's Lu Dort ranked amongst top NBA sophomores

Isaiah Roby vs Golden State
News

Isaiah Roby adding versatility to Thunder roster

Jalen Suggs, Davion Mitchell, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Draft Coverage

Standings Watch: Thunder inching closer to better lottery odds

Darius Bazley, Indiana Pacers
News

Handing out Game Balls from the Thunder's contest on their road swing

Ty Jerome
News

Thunder losing streak extends to 12 games after loss to Pacers

Darius Bazley vs 76ers
News

Three takeaways from the Thunder's 122-116 loss to the Pacers