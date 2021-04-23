Injury Report: Lu Dort questionable for Friday's matchup versus Washington

With Russell Westbrook returning to the Chesapeake Energy Arena, OKC's defensive stopper remains a doubt for the contest

Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City for the second time in an opposing uniform on Friday night as the Washington Wizards and the Thunder will lock up for the second time this week.

Looking to snap their 12-game losing streak, second year guard Luguentz Dort is expected to return to the lineup after missing two straight games nursing his hip back to health.

OKC fans will have to keep waiting to see the debut of Argentinian Gabriel Deck, who has landed in Oklahoma City, but must adhere to the COVID safety protocols and continue to test negative in quarantine for a week. The 6-foot-8 Real Madrid star averaged 8.8 points per game on 49 percent field goal shooting in this past Euroleague campaign.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team

Guard Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Forward Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness

Washington Wizards

Guard Deni Avdija: Out- Right ankle fracture

Thomas Bryant: Out- Left ACL injury

Rui Hachimura: Out- Left knee soreness

Tip-off between the Wizards and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.