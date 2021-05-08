Injury Report: Lu Dort Remains in Doubt Ahead of Matchup with Golden State
For the second consecutive game, the Oklahoma City Thunder will try and quiet Stephen Curry’s Warriors inside the Chase Center.
After losing to Golden State 118-97 on Thursday, OKC will look to contain Curry on the first night of their back-to-back, as the Thunder head to Sacramento tomorrow night.
Though limited by foul trouble on Thursday night, Thunder guard Luguentz Dort is still listed as questionable for the matchup as he continues to nurse a right hip strain through the end of the season.
If the Thunder stay true to their recent form, it is likely that Dort will miss one of the next two games, as he rarely has seen action on both nights of back-to-backs.
The Warriors injury report remains unchanged as well, meaning we could see a great chance for improvement out of the Thunder as they will be matching up with essentially the same personnel as Steve Kerr threw out on Thursday night.
Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Warriors:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right knee Patellar Tendinitis
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
Golden State Warriors
- Damion Lee: Out- Health and safety protocols
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out- Left wrist soreness
- Eric Paschall: Out- Left hip flexor strain
- Klay Thompson: Out- Right achilles tendon repair
- James Wiseman: Out- Right knee meniscus tear
Tip-off between the Warriors and the Thunder from the Chase Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Saturday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.