Injury Report: Nuggets Could Be Without Jokic, Murray and Michael Porter Jr. on Wednesday

The Thunder remain at home for a dual with Denver before having Thanksgiving Day off.

Both OKC and Denver could be debilitated with injuries for the game with a host of stars and key pieces listed on the injury report.

Perhaps the biggest name on the list comes from Denver’s report with Nikola Jokic questionable for the contest due to reconditioning for return to competition.

The injury bug continues to strike the Thunder with Aleksej Pokusevski again slated to miss time with an injury, Pokusevski has already missed one game and is questionable for Wednesday’s matchup. The latest blow came in the Thunder’s most recent outing against Memphis where Pokusevski sprained his left ankle.

Mike Muscala will also be out for at least two weeks due to a fractured finger. Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe were all dealing with different ailments to begin the week but after playing on Monday, they are all healthy for the matchup with the Nuggets.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

Denver has a chance to be at full strength if their questionable players do end up being active, but if they miss the game, Denver will be weakened in many aspects of their game plan.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment

Aleksej Pokusevski: Questionable- Left ankle sprain

Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way

Lindy Waters: Out- G League On Assignment

Mike Muscala- Out: Left Pinky Fracture

Denver Nuggets

Colin Gillespie-Out: Right Lower Leg Fracture

Jeff Green- Out: Right Knee Contusion

Bones Hyland- Out: Non-Covid Illness

Peyton Watson- Out: Non-Covid Illness

Nikola Jokic- Questionable: Return to Competition Reconditioning

Jamal Murray- Questionable: Return to Competition Reconditioning

Michael Porter Jr- Questionable: Left Heel Contusion

Ish Smith- Questionable: Right Calf Strain

Tip-off for the Nuggets And Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently one point favorites.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.