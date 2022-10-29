Skip to main content

Injury Report: OKC Without 2022 Rookie Class Against Dallas

Oklahoma City’s long injury report continues to grow as season continues to ramp up.

Oklahoma City takes its two game win on the road to border rival Dallas.

The Thunder will have to battle the Mavericks without some key pieces to the rotation who remain out with injury.

OKC will remain without second year guard Josh Giddey who’s been dealing with an ankle injury.

In the Thunder’s opener rookie Jalen Williams suffered an orbital fracture and he remains out.

OKC enters the game looking for a third consecutive win, but will have to do so against the healthy Mavericks and Luka Doncic.

While OKC’s Saturday injury report is lengthy, the Mavericks list just two players as missing the game.

The Thunder will be without all four of their draft picks from this year. With Chet Holmgren and Williams both being injured and Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams being assigned to the G League.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Jalen Williams: Out- Right Orbital Bone fracture
  • Josh Giddey: Out- Right Ankle Sprain
  • Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League, On Assignment
  • Jaylin Williams: Out- G League, On Assignment
  • Lindy Waters: Out- G League, Two-Way

Dallas Mavericks

  • Davis Bertans: Out- Right Knee
  • Frank Ntilikina: Out- Right Ankle

Tip-off for the Mavericks and Thunder is slated for 8 p.m. at the American Airlines Center in Dallas the Mavericks are currently 10 point favorites. 

