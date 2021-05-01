Inside The Thunder home
Injury Report: Oklahoma City's Pokusevski and Dort out versus the Pacers

The Thunder rookie will miss tonight's battle with the pacers due to a knee contusion
Oklahoma City’s four game home stand continues as the young Thunder host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

OKC’s injury report is the shortest it’s been in weeks, but they’ll still be missing a pair of stars and their polarizing rookie Aleksej Pokusevski for their bout with the Indiana Pacers.

Fortunately, the Pacers may be missing a few key players of their own, setting up a shorthanded battle between the two teams inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
  • Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion

Indiana Pacers

  • Goga Bitadze: Questionable- Left ankle sprain
  • Malcom Brogdon: Questionable- Right hamstring soreness
  • Jeremy Lamb: Questionable- Left knee soreness
  • Domantas Sabonis: Questionable- Lower back soreness
  • JaKarr Sampson: Out- Concussion protocol
  • Myles Turner: Out- Right toe injury
  • T.J. Warren: Out- Stress fracture in left foot

Tip-off between the Pacers and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

