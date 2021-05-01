Injury Report: Oklahoma City's Pokusevski and Dort out versus the Pacers

The Thunder rookie will miss tonight's battle with the pacers due to a knee contusion

Oklahoma City’s four game home stand continues as the young Thunder host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

OKC’s injury report is the shortest it’s been in weeks, but they’ll still be missing a pair of stars and their polarizing rookie Aleksej Pokusevski for their bout with the Indiana Pacers.

Fortunately, the Pacers may be missing a few key players of their own, setting up a shorthanded battle between the two teams inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion

Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze: Questionable- Left ankle sprain

Malcom Brogdon: Questionable- Right hamstring soreness

Jeremy Lamb: Questionable- Left knee soreness

Domantas Sabonis: Questionable- Lower back soreness

JaKarr Sampson: Out- Concussion protocol

Myles Turner: Out- Right toe injury

T.J. Warren: Out- Stress fracture in left foot

Tip-off between the Pacers and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.