Injury Report: SGA Active for Trip to Minnesota

Oklahoma City will have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday in Minnesota.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have their star back in the lineup tonight as they visit Minnesota.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on the injury report with a hip contusion as questionable this morning, but is officially active. Furthermore, Mike Muscala is active again as he's recovered from the pinky injury.

SGA has been the clear cut leader for OKC to begin the season scoring 31.1 points per game.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year, though it has slowed recently.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves will not be at full strength with Karl Anthony-Towns out for the game with a calf strain.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out- G League On Assignment

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl Anthony-Towns: Out- Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out- Right Shoulder Subluxation

Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable- left calf strain

Tip-off for the Timberwolves and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Minnesota, and the Wolves are currently 6.5-point favorites.

