Injury Report: Thunder Favored Over Mavericks on Sunday in Absence of Luka Doncic
Oklahoma City will face Dallas on Sunday following a win over the Wizards on Friday.
The Mavericks enter the game at 23-17 and in the midst of winning eight of their last 10. However, they’ll be without their best player in Luka Doncic.
The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.
Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury. Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.
OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.
The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.
The absence of Doncic is crucial to the Mavericks success. He’s the leading scorer in the NBA and fourth in assists per game.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
- Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain
- Jaylin Williams: Questionable: Left Ankle Sprain
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic: Out: Left Ankle Soreness
- Dorian Finney-Smith: Out: Right Abductor Strain
- Josh Green: Out: Right Elbow Strain
- Maxi Kleber: Out: Right Hamstring Tear
Tip-off for the Mavericks and Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently 4.5-point favorites.
