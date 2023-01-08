Injury Report: Thunder Favored Over Mavericks on Sunday in Absence of Luka Doncic

Oklahoma City will face a Mavericks squad missing its key contributor on Sunday in the Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City will face Dallas on Sunday following a win over the Wizards on Friday.

The Mavericks enter the game at 23-17 and in the midst of winning eight of their last 10. However, they’ll be without their best player in Luka Doncic.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.

Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury. Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The absence of Doncic is crucial to the Mavericks success. He’s the leading scorer in the NBA and fourth in assists per game.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Jaylin Williams: Questionable: Left Ankle Sprain

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: Out: Left Ankle Soreness

Dorian Finney-Smith: Out: Right Abductor Strain

Josh Green: Out: Right Elbow Strain

Maxi Kleber: Out: Right Hamstring Tear

Tip-off for the Mavericks and Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently 4.5-point favorites.

