Injury Report: Pair of former Thunder players may miss action in Detroit tonight

Fresh off his 42-point performance against the Utah Jazz, guard Lu Dort is expected to return to the starting lineup as the OKC Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons

Losers of eight straight, the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-35) kick off a four game road trip where they look to change their fortunes.

Up first? What should be a manageable opponent in the Detroit Pistons (16-39).

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort is expected to return to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s contest with soreness in the left shoulder. OKC coach Mark Daigneault described the night off as one needed for maintenance as the Thunder attack a congested schedule to close out the season.

Though Dort’s absence from the lineup again delayed the much anticipated one-on-one matchup with Golden State’s Steph Curry, the second year guard will have a great opportunity to build on his 42-point performance against Utah as other key pieces remain out of the lineup.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team

Forward Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Right arm soreness

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Forward Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness

Detroit Pistons

Guard Wayne Ellington: Out- Rest

Guard Hamidou Diallo: Questionable- Right knee inflammation

Forward Jerami Grant: Out- Injury management

Guard Cory Joseph: Out- Left knee soreness

Guard Rodney McGruder: Out- Right elbow sprain

Forward Mason Plumlee: Out- Rest

Guard Dennis Smith Jr.: Out- Left knee soreness

Tip-off between the Pistons and the Thunder from the Motor City is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.