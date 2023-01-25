Injury Report: Thunder Look to Get to .500 as Healthy Hawks Visit

Oklahoma City will have a challenging test as Atlanta visits the Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City looks to continue their home dominance with the Hawks on deck.

The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him.

Ousmane Dieng who has missed considerable time with a wrist injury is off of the injury report. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Hawks are relatively healthy with just three players on their report.

Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way

Atlanta Hawks

De’Andre Hunter: Questionable: Asthma Symptoms

Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable: Left Hamstring Tightness

Donovan Williams: Out: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Hawks and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Hawks are currently 1.5-point favorites.

