Injury Report: Thunder Look to Get to .500 as Healthy Hawks Visit
Oklahoma City looks to continue their home dominance with the Hawks on deck.
The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him.
Ousmane Dieng who has missed considerable time with a wrist injury is off of the injury report. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.
OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.
The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.
The Hawks are relatively healthy with just three players on their report.
Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
- Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain
- Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way
Atlanta Hawks
- De’Andre Hunter: Questionable: Asthma Symptoms
- Onyeka Okongwu: Questionable: Left Hamstring Tightness
- Donovan Williams: Out: G League Two-Way
Tip-off for the Hawks and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Hawks are currently 1.5-point favorites.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.