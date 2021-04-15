Inside The Thunder
Injury Report: Thunder's Lu Dort back for Pistons matchup

Oklahoma City guard Luguentz Dort has been removed from the injury report and breakout Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been added ahead of the Thunder-Pistons matchup
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-35) take to the road to take on the Detroit Pistons (16-39) to avoid their ninth straight loss.

Jerami Grant, a surefire candidate for the Most Improved Player Award who scores a team-high 22.6 points per game for the Pistons, is listed as out for the matchup.

 Thunder defensive stopper Lu Dort has been removed from the injury list and should be good to play against Detroit. He scored 42 points on 11 three-pointer in his last game. He is averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds this year for OKC.

Guard Hamidou Diallo, who was sent over to Detroit in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk, averages 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds for the struggling Pistons.

The Thunder-Pistons matchup will have major draft implications.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tomorrow’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
  • Forward Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Right arm soreness
  • Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
  • Josh Hall Out: Out- Bilateral knee

Detroit Pistons

  • Wayne Ellington: Out- Rest
  • Jerami Grant: Out- Right knee
  • Cory Joseph: Out- Left Ankle
  • Rodney McGruder: Out- Right elbow sprain
  • Mason Plumlee: Out- Rest
  • Dennis Smith Jr.: Out- Left knee soreness

Tip-off between the Pistons and the Thunder is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

