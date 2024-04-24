Injury Report, Updated Odds (4/24): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The NBA playoffs are here in full force. After getting their first taste of playoff basketball in a 94-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Oklahoma City Thunder is back for more as they host Game 2 of the series looking to take a 2-0 lead.
The first game proved that the Thunder fans could match the energy from the franchise's early days with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, if not topping the energy they had. The home court advantage provided is real and could help lift the Thunder to a 2-0 series lead.
Heading into Game 2, it'll be interesting to see what adjustments are made on both sides. The Pelicans slowed the game off, throwing the Thunder off their rhythm, though they continued to generate incredible looks. The Thunder also played some incredible defense on New Orleans.
While the Pelicans could typically wear down most opponents with their physicality, the Thunder simply has too much depth, helping them stay fresh and continue to take punches at New Orleans.
Injury Report
Thunder:
No injuries to report.
Pelicans:
Zion Williamson, OUT (Hamstring)
The Thunder having no injuries alone is a victory within itself. Not only that, but the Pelicans continuing to miss the services of Zion Williamson is a brutal blow. He's a superstar and missing the team's leader in a playoff series is not easy to make up for.
As long as the Thunder stay healthy, they're going to have an advantage in having plenty of depth.
Updated Odds
After being an 8.5-point favorite in the first matchup, the Thunder is a 7.5-point favorite in Game 2. The Pelicans are still without Williamson, and there is plenty of room for improvement on Oklahoma City's side of things.
It's hard to imagine this isn't another wire-to-wire, close game, so the Thunder covering this spread might be quite difficult.
