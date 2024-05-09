Injury Report, Updated Odds (5/9): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
Game 2 is here in what Kendrick Perkins would call “Brick City.”
The Oklahoma City Thunder hosts the Dallas Mavericks in the second game of the second round series. The Thunder took Game 1 handily as they search to take a 2-0 lead and build more momentum over the Mavericks.
After a 117-95 Thunder victory to open the series, one has to assume some big time adjustments are coming from the Mavericks.
Still, on their home floor, the Thunder — with the backing of their incredible home crowd — Oklahoma City will put up a tough fight for Dallas.
Luka Doncic’s injury is obviously slowing him and the Mavericks down, but they can’t afford to sit him and let his knee heal.
Injury Report
Thunder:
No injuries to report.
Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Probable (Knee)
Maxi Kleber, OUT (Shoulder)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, OUT (Ankle)
The Mavericks are already shorthanded after Maxi Kleber suffered a nasty fall in the first round of the playoffs. Over the course of the final stretch of the regular season and first round, Luka Doncic also got banged up. While he was sick through the first round, he's also dealing with a knee injury.
This is the second game in a row Doncic has been listed as probable. He's more than likely going to suit up and hit the court once again. Unless he's got a chance at a career-ending injury, he'll play. The Mavericks can't afford to sit him.
Still, Doncic's injury is clearly impacting the Mavericks, as the Thunder won Game 1 handily.
Updated Odds
After winning the first game by a large margin, the Thunder is heading into Game 2 as a 5.5-point favorite. They opened as a 4.5-point favorite. It's no surprise the oddsmakers moved the spread more in favor of the Thunder for the second game of the series. Doncic's injury is impacting the Mavericks and they can't play at full force because of it.
It'll be interesting to see what adjustments are made on both sides heading into Game 2, and how the result of the game changes because of the adjustments.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.