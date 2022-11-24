Isaiah Joe Delivers Huge Performance in Oklahoma City's Overtime Loss to Denver

It was a heartbreaking, but competitive, defeat for the Thunder in the team’s second contest of a three-game home stretch. Oklahoma City fell just short, losing 131-126 in overtime.

Once again, it was an opponent’s big first quarter that plagued the Thunder. Denver outscored Oklahoma City 38-21 in the first quarter and the Thunder had to work the entire to game just to get back in it. By the time OKC finally built a third quarter lead, the youthful team ran out of gas down the stretch as we’ve seen multiple times over the past few games. It’s becoming a common theme.

Overall, rebounding told the story on Wednesday. Denver out-rebounded Oklahoma City 55-39, and both members of the Nuggets front court had a field day. Nikola Jokic recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on 11-of-15 shooting, while Aaron Gordon added 30 points and eight rebounds on 10-of-16 from the floor.

Here’s who led the way for the Thunder in the loss:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Once again, Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular for Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. He willed the Thunder to stay in the game during Denver’s furious comeback rally.

OKC’s star totaled 31 points on 8-of-20 shooting, but what was even more impressive was SGA’s passing. He registered 11 assists and just one turnover, and honestly, Gilgeous-Alexander was robbed of a few more assists down the stretch too. It was just another night at the office for the Thunder’s MVP candidate.

Isaiah Joe

Isaiah Joe was the biggest story of Oklahoma City’s overtime loss. Every time the Nuggets hit a big shot, it seemed like Joe was there to follow it up with a momentum 3-pointer.

On the night, Oklahoma City’s sharpshooter totaled 21 points on 7-of-10 3-point attempts. Joe provided the Thunder with important floor spacing in the second half and seems to always step up when his number is called. It will be interesting to see if the young shooting guard sees consistent court time after Wednesday’s performance.

Lu Dort

Once again, it was a consistent game for Lu Dort. Oklahoma City’s defensive stopper finished tough baskets through contact down the stretch and knocked down open threes.

On the night, Dort totaled 18 points and seven rebounds in 36 minutes. He nailed 3-of-7 3-point attempts. Wednesday’s game marks the fourth game in five tries that Dort has recorded three triples.

