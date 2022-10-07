Through three preseason games, it’s clear now more than ever, that it’s now or never for Thunder forward Darius Bazley.

With an upcoming contract year, Bazley needs a resurgence, or even an overhaul, to remain with Oklahoma City.

Bazley has started just one of three preseason games so far for Oklahoma City, conceding his spot to the ever-rising Aleksej Pokusevski in games one and two. Pokusevski has looked a good deal more consistent through three games, and is likely in line for some big time minutes this season.

Bazley, however, has been anything but.

His first preseason performance was a less than ideal start to his year. He played the eight-most minutes, finishing 3-for-9 from the field with eight points. He grabbed eight boards, dished out a pair of assists and left with a steal.

But more than his lackluster statistical night, was the fact he was a complete ball-stopper.

In a game that featured plenty of beautiful Thunder ball-movement, Bazley was dead-set on forced dribble drives, low efficiency ranged shots and hero ball.

Bazley’s defense will keep him on the court for the time being, but it’s simply inexcusable for a fourth-year forward to gum up the offense in the way that he did in the preseason opener.

In game two, he was more refined.

His fast start saw some of the same tendencies that game one did, but he quickly settled in and became one with the OKC offense.

His start against Adelaide was his best so far this preseason, posting 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting, but doing a bit of everything else with six rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Most noticeably, he ebbed and flowed within the Thunder offense, kept the ball on a continual moving line and played within himself.

The Thunder have a clear and decisive data points to look to when evaluating Bazley’s time with the team, and whether he’ll earn a long-term extension.

Games like the first, lean a tad in the wrong direction. But if Bazley can lean into an eventual defensive-minded, efficient offensive role, he’ll have a future with the Thunder.

