Jaden Shackelford Flashed Scoring Ability in Vegas

Shackelford will hope to make Thunder training camp.
Jaden Shackelford had his moments in Las Vegas.

Shackelford, age 21, joined the Thunder with a prestigious three-year career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. As a starter in all three seasons, he earned an SEC All-Freshman bid and two All-SEC nods in his collegiate tenure.

At 6-foot-3, Shackelford’s best trait comes in the scoring department. With the Crimson Tide, Shackelford averaged a career 15.2 points offensively, leading the team in scoring for the past two seasons. This go-around, he placed a career-best 16.6 points while shooting 35.1% from three and 76.7% at the stripe.

While Shackelford's play was up-and-down in Vegas, the guard averaged 13.5 points and 2.0 rebounds across two contests.

Shackelford is a pure scorer. As displayed at Alabama, he does a good job creating opportunities for himself to score. However, he's not a run of the mill pass-first guard.

The Thunder inked Shackelford to an Exhibit-10 contract leading into training camp, handing him a roster spot that counts against the 20-man limit. Due to the team's ongoing roster crunch, he's in jeopardy of etching training camp. But, if the Thunder waive to players in the coming months, he should have a shot at sneaking into the training camp roster.

