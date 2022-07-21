Jaden Shackelford Flashed Scoring Ability in Vegas

Jaden Shackelford had his moments in Las Vegas.

Shackelford, age 21, joined the Thunder with a prestigious three-year career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. As a starter in all three seasons, he earned an SEC All-Freshman bid and two All-SEC nods in his collegiate tenure.

At 6-foot-3, Shackelford’s best trait comes in the scoring department. With the Crimson Tide, Shackelford averaged a career 15.2 points offensively, leading the team in scoring for the past two seasons. This go-around, he placed a career-best 16.6 points while shooting 35.1% from three and 76.7% at the stripe.

While Shackelford's play was up-and-down in Vegas, the guard averaged 13.5 points and 2.0 rebounds across two contests.

Shackelford is a pure scorer. As displayed at Alabama, he does a good job creating opportunities for himself to score. However, he's not a run of the mill pass-first guard.

The Thunder inked Shackelford to an Exhibit-10 contract leading into training camp, handing him a roster spot that counts against the 20-man limit. Due to the team's ongoing roster crunch, he's in jeopardy of etching training camp. But, if the Thunder waive to players in the coming months, he should have a shot at sneaking into the training camp roster.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.