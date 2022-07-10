Skip to main content

Jalen Williams Continues Impressive Summer League Showing

OKC's Jalen Williams continues to impress in Las Vegas.

Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams continued his impressive start to Summer League on Saturday, pouring on 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting in OKC’s 90-88 loss to Houston.

The Thunder’s third and final lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams has gotten off to a hot starting in his professional career, averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game through four Summer League contests.

He’s done so at a very efficient clip as well, shooting 53 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Williams has inarguably been one of Oklahoma City’s best and most consistent players through their initial slate. He’s been used in a variety of roles, including off-ball shooter and cutter and even the primary ball-handler at times. He’s succeeded in nearly all of them.

Jalen Williams
In addition to his efficient offensive output, he’s also functioned well as a defender, more often than not using his 7-foot plus wingspan to guard up multiple positions at times.

On Saturday, Williams was assigned No. 3 overall selection Jabari Smith Jr., who stands at 6-foot-11. Williams played well against Smith Jr., limiting his shooting and even blocking one of the forwards shots.

Williams has been integral to the Summer League team’s success thus far, and should insert himself into a fairly large role with the Thunder sooner rather than later.

Williams is back in action on Monday against top selection Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m.

