Jalen Williams' Critics Now Have Nothing to Latch on to
Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams was its no. 2 option. And behind arguably NBA's best player, that's a high, high honor and responsibility on a team that would go on to claim its first-ever NBA title.
Williams was paramount to the success of this team, being a key, versatile defender—being selected to the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive Second Team—but, primarily, was the second point in command.
21.6 points on average across 69 games, all being starts, his proficiency as the second option on this team was certainly a big step up from the year prior. He grew from a young 22-year-old sophomore in 2023-24 to a seemingly experienced and poised 23-year-old NBA All Star. It was a leap that not many have talked about on a national scale, but it was vital in the Thunder's pursuit for a Larry O'Brien.
But even through that leap, Williams was still receiving countrywide criticism from those who doubted Oklahoma City. Inexperienced, young, both of these reasons were stated many times as to why the Thunder wouldn't be able to make it to the Finals—and those were also attributed to why Williams didn't have the capabilities to be a no. 2 option on a title-winning team.
He silenced that discourse in the first NBA Finals he ever got his hands on.
Despite a few select rough, detrimental performances in the couple series against the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves prior to their Finals matchup against the Indiana Pacers, he was able to put up some high-quality, highly impressive MVP-esque performances in the Finals.
Numbers like 26, 27, and the big and most important one in Game 5, 40 points, Williams truly separated himself from that negative discourse and showcased exactly what his talent and preparation has made him capable of at the highest level of basketball.
That Game 5 had local and national media raving about this now 24-year-old future superstar, forgetting about a couple bad games and witnessing and acknowledging his current play—which happened to be the highest level he's ever played at.
Now heading into his fourth season as a Thunder and in the NBA in general, Williams has nothing left to do to silence the doubters—nor did he ever feel the need to.