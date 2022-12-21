Jalen Williams Finding Deeper Connection with Fans

As the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season rolls on, Jalen Williams has started his YouTube channel and has made his first couple of videos. First off, he posted his inaugural video with a small explanation of what to expect. Next, he posted a question and answer video, where he answered questions sent in by fans on Instagram.

Williams is in his rookie year, and has already had plenty of stories to share, including his first game where he was quickly injured and missed the next set of games.

With his cameraman “JoJo,” Williams decided that he has the personality and platform to start a channel to connect with his supporters while showing another layer of transparency about his life off the court.

As for the style of content the 6-foot-6 guard will post, it will come down to what his supporters want. Williams is actively reading the comments and looking for suggestions on what his supporters want to see.

The idea sparked in Santa Barbara, California when Williams and his cameraman agreed that giving the fans a close look into Williams’ world would be interesting and a YouTube channel was a great route to do that.

The NBA has seen a similar route taken by many players, one of the most popular being Matisse Thybulle with his NBA Bubble series. He depicted what the bubble life was like on a very close and transparent level. Williams will be able to show the same level of transparency about his rookie year and off-court life and passions.

