Jaylin Williams Provides Depth Opportunity Inside the Paint

Jaylin Williams didn’t share the same stat sheet and breakout success as his fellow Jalen Williams, but still made an impact.

Jaylin Williams was the No. 34 pick in the draft last month and fits into a position the Thunder need.

As a true big man, Williams can provide great bench depth for a Thunder team in desperate need of big man depth.

Williams struggled in the Summer League on the stat sheet, but his impact and skills still shined through. On paper, it wasn’t great. But, his abilities to pass and spread the floor was on full display.

Williams can also play a valuable role on defense. His ability to take charges is a crucial aspect of a big man’s defense.

With the growing number of tall combo guards with elite ability to drive the ball downhill, big men with the ability to step up and take on contact is a major plus to any NBA team.

Williams was always a key piece to the Arkansas team last season, but wasn’t ever the main piece, which will help him in Oklahoma City with his role. Williams' role will be a needed role that should be filled. But, he won’t be the starter with Chet Holmgren in the role. He'll likely play a bigger role off the bench.

Paired with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the big man depth minutes will likely be split between the two. With Williams getting more of a chance to develop. Williams isn’t the most dynamic big man, but can spread the floor and play well as a secondary piece, which is likely the void he’ll fill in OKC.

Williams will likely get the least amount of minutes of all of the rookies, but will play a solid bench role most likely with the need for depth at the position he plays.

