Jaylin Williams: Thunder’s Last No. 6 in History?

Williams could be the last player to ever wear the number six in Oklahoma City if he keeps it.

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced that the league will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number (6) throughout the league.

An NBA legend, Russell passed away less than two weeks ago at age 88. Although the number six is being retired, the NBA ensured that any player that currently wears it will be grandfathered in and able to continue wearing it. However, no player moving forward can change to the number.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, rookie big Jaylin Williams chose the number six for the upcoming season. It’s still unclear whether or not he’ll stick with it or change, but this could be historic.

If Williams sticks with the jersey number, he will officially be the final player in Thunder history to wear it. Like many players around the league that currently wear the number six, there’s a chance he changes it before the start of the season out of respect.

Before him, only a handful of players wore the number six in the history of the franchise.

  • Steve Novak
  • Derek Fisher
  • Eric Maynor
  • Randy Foye
  • Semaj Christon
  • Hamidou Diallo
  • Gabriel Deck
  • Melvin Frazier Jr.
  • Jaylin Williams

Regardless, this is a spectacular move by the league to honor one of the greatest basketball players in history. Not many players deserve this honor, but Russell certainly does.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.  “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

