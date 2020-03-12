InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Jazz Out of Quarantine

Erik Gee

Utah Jazz players just walked out of the Peake a few minutes ago. But where will they go from here? 

I was told by a Jazz beat write that the team has a hotel in Oklahoma City for the night. Royce Young is reporting that there are arrangements for the Jazz to charter bus back to Utah, also there were steps being taken so the Jazz could spend the night at the Peake. 

The Athletic says the Gobert has been in contact with people who recently traveled to France, however, there is no determination on how he contracted the virus. 

The Thunder security team, which consists mostly of local police officers, was quarantined for a time but was allowed to go home. Members of the media have been allowed to come and go, although a few of us waited on the Jazz to be released before security told us we had to clear the Peake around 1:15 local time.

After Wednesday, there are seven home games left on the Thunder's schedule. There is no word from the Thunder or the NBA on refunds for canceled games.

In the hallways of the Peake, I ran into Sam Presti; it was understandable that he didn't want to discuss the current situation. I did ask if the Thunder were still in the building, and that's when I was told by Royce Young they had left.  

We will keep you up to date on the latest information as it comes down. Follow along and comment by clicking the comment box. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Suspends Season

The NBA is suspending its season after Rudy Gobert test positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Jazz Postponed

The Jazz and Thunder are postponed as Rudy Gobert test positive for COVID-19.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Jazz Live Blog

Follow along and contribute by clicking the comment box below

Erik Gee

Rudy Gobert Questionable vs. Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Good to Go

Rudy Gobert Questionable vs. Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Good to Go

Erik Gee

Thunder Strikes: Wednesday Edition

Sam Presti wanted meaningful games at the end of the season, and that's what he's getting when the Thunder host the Jazz tonight. We'll tell you why you can be confident in an Oklahoma City win.

Erik Gee

Thunder Strikes: Tuesday Edition

News and notes from Loud City, plus some bad news for Pearl Jam fans.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Gallinari on Dealing With Coronavirus

The Thunder gets ready to play the Jazz as coronavirus is on everybody's mind including those in the NBA.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Celtics Primer

The Thunder look to even their season series with the Celtics. We'll get you set with all you need to know.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Reports: Darius Bazley is able to "Walk Through Some Things"

Courtesy of Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman Darius Bazley can "walk through some things" and do some spot shooting. We'll tell you how soon you can expect him back for the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Thunder Clip Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 3-0 on their east coast road trip after a 105-104 win over the Celtics. We'll tell you how Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder came up clutch again.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee