Jeremiah Robinson-Earl or Isaiah Roby: OKC's Versatile Big Man of the Future

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Roby have both showcased their ability to be an undersized big in the modern NBA.

The modern NBA has been shifting towards stretch big men for quite some time now.

While Isaiah Roby was out of the rotation at the beginning of the season, he's been receiving a good amount of court time recently and producing at a high clip. While the Thunder didn't win many games last year, Roby was a bright spot for OKC's collection of young talent.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl came into the league as a polished, undersized big man this year and has caught the eye of many NBA fans and analysts. He was even listed at No. 9 on the NBA's Rookie Ladder.

While these two can definitely co-exist in some ways, it's interesting to think about whose long term development is more important to the success of the Thunder.

