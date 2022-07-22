Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Summer League Assessment

Fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder got a nice peek during Summer League at what some of the regular season rotations might look like.

While many questions will be fixated around Chet Holmgren’s position, the Thunder have many different options to fill the starting five. For the first time in a while, Mark Daigneault has serious options in the front court and different guys that can play.

One option to play alongside the new No. 2 overall pick is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. JRE had a solid summer, providing consistency and rebounding on the floor. Last season, Robinson-Earl displayed promising shooting touch at 35.2% from 3-point range.

Whether he comes off the bench or starts the game, JRE always brings energy and consistency to the floor. He has the size of a post but the speed and quickness of a guard, making him a useful asset anywhere in the lineup.

At times during the summer league, both JRE and Holmgren were on the floor together as Oklahoma City’s one-two punch in the front court. As Holmgren continues to put on weight and muscle, that lineup could prove to be very effective down the road. Both big men can really shoot the rock.

Last season, Robinson-Earl was used as a small-ball center option at times, showcasing his versatility even further. While he’s very undersized for the position, his grit and hustle helped him battle through certain matchups. Now that Oklahoma City has a few more options on the roster, though, Robinson-Earl may not have to take on those kinds of matchups regularly. This would allow him to thrive in his role as a slashing glue-guy.

It’s clear that the Sam Presti and Oklahoma Cit like what he brings to the organization on and off the floor. This could be a big upcoming season for the second-year forward from Villanova.

