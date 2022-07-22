Skip to main content

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Summer League Assessment

The Thunder finally have options in the front court, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl continues to make a strong impression.

Fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder got a nice peek during Summer League at what some of the regular season rotations might look like.

While many questions will be fixated around Chet Holmgren’s position, the Thunder have many different options to fill the starting five. For the first time in a while, Mark Daigneault has serious options in the front court and different guys that can play.

One option to play alongside the new No. 2 overall pick is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. JRE had a solid summer, providing consistency and rebounding on the floor. Last season, Robinson-Earl displayed promising shooting touch at 35.2% from 3-point range.

Whether he comes off the bench or starts the game, JRE always brings energy and consistency to the floor. He has the size of a post but the speed and quickness of a guard, making him a useful asset anywhere in the lineup.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

At times during the summer league, both JRE and Holmgren were on the floor together as Oklahoma City’s one-two punch in the front court. As Holmgren continues to put on weight and muscle, that lineup could prove to be very effective down the road. Both big men can really shoot the rock.

Last season, Robinson-Earl was used as a small-ball center option at times, showcasing his versatility even further. While he’s very undersized for the position, his grit and hustle helped him battle through certain matchups. Now that Oklahoma City has a few more options on the roster, though, Robinson-Earl may not have to take on those kinds of matchups regularly. This would allow him to thrive in his role as a slashing glue-guy.

It’s clear that the Sam Presti and Oklahoma Cit like what he brings to the organization on and off the floor. This could be a big upcoming season for the second-year forward from Villanova.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Giddey's Playmaking is Impacted by OKC's Off-Ball Movement

By Christine Butterfield3 hours ago
Theo Maledon
News

OKC Thunder: Assessing the Thunder's Point Guard Battle

By Ben Creider4 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, NBA Draft
News

Post NBA Summer League Rookie of the Year Odds

By Inside The Thunder Staff7 hours ago
OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Ty Jerome, Reggie Bullock
News

Jerome and Maledon Likely Battling to Stay on Roster

By Chris BeckerJul 21, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Jaden Shackelford, NBA Summer League
News

Jaden Shackelford Flashed Scoring Ability in Vegas

By Ben CreiderJul 21, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
News

NBA Win Totals: Which Teams Are Expected to Improve?

By Inside The Thunder StaffJul 21, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Generic
News

Vasilije Micic to Reportedly Remain in EuroLeague

By Derek ParkerJul 20, 2022 5:44 PM EDT
Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Aaron Wiggins Capitalizes on Summer League Opportunity

By Ross LovelaceJul 20, 2022 3:19 PM EDT