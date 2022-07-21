Jerome and Maledon Likely Battling to Stay on Roster

Oklahoma City is down to three extra players on roster.

The Thunder have had the difficult task of cutting their roster down instead of adding to it. Now after the release of JaMychal Green, OKC now needs to shave three more players off the roster.

One of the more challenging decisions will likely come down to Ty Jerome or Theo Maledon.

The two young guards have battled to earn minutes in each of their seasons with OKC and that battle will continue as they both fight to catch on in the league. The two are both similar in nearly every aspect, which makes the decision that much more difficult.

Jerome’s season came to an early end last season with a sports hernia, which required surgery. The surgery and recovery process could play a role in the decision, solely because of how similar the two are on the court.

Jerome averaged 7.1 points per game and Maledon averaged the same in nearly double the amount of games. Maledon averaged 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while Jerome averaged 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Another key factor in the deciding process could be the age of the two. Maledon is four years younger than Jerome, despite being drafted just a year after him. The age could play a role in Maledon getting the edge in the decision.

Maledon is also cheaper than Jerome. Both contracts expire after this season. Maledon is going into a club option and Jerome is eligible for a qualifying offer. Jerome’s current contract is worth $4 million-plus while Maledon is making just under $2 million.

It’s a decision that comes with some weight, but is necessary before the season. It’s unlike Sam Presti to turn away from a young player this quickly into their careers. But it’s most likely down to Maledon or Jerome.

Both players have shown flashes in the pan of being solid players, but with the Thunder’s rebuilt roster taking shape they haven’t proved enough to be locked into a roster spot.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.