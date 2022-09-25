Jerome and Maledon Roster Battle Closing In as Training Camp Begins

Sam Presti is no stranger to difficult decisions.

He makes them often recently during the Oklahoma City Thunder rebuild. The next decision isn’t as difficult as trading Russell Westbrook or Paul George, but it’s still important and crucial.

Ty Jerome and Theo Maledon are not only battling for minutes but for their futures and livelihoods. The two could either earn a backup guard role or no role at all. It’s a large difference between the two which makes the choice more difficult.

So how do the two compare?

Jerome averaged 7.1 points per game while Maledon averaged the same in nearly double the amount of games. Maledon averaged 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as Jerome averaged 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

Another key factor in the deciding process could be the age of the two. Maledon is four years younger than Jerome, despite being drafted just a year after him. The age could play a role in Maledon getting the edge in the decision.

With Presti holding the goal of being the youngest possible team, namely the second youngest in NBA history, Maledon tends to trend toward the easier choice.

Jerome is closing in on the age range of the typical prime of an NBA player while Maledon is still a ways from that threshold. However, the production and output are still quite similar, giving a slight edge to Maledon in all likelihood.

Maledon is also cheaper than Jerome, with both contracts set to expire after this season. Maledon is going into a club option and Jerome is eligible for a qualifying offer. Jerome’s current contract is worth over $4 million while Maledon is making just under $2 million.

The decision comes down to training camp. The two enter with similar styles, stat lines and resumes.

Maledon’s age may give him the edge if he can prove himself during training camp. With the season approaching Presti’s time to make the decision on how to round out the roster is coming, and it doesn’t get any easier.

