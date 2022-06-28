Skip to main content

John Wall To Sign with Clippers; How Does This Affect Thunder Pick Stash?

Oklahoma City owns the Clippers’ draft for the next several years.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are beginning to see the benefits of the Paul George trade and the picks they acquired from the LA Clippers. On top of obtaining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they got a record setting amount of draft capital.

The first of the picks from the Clippers came to fruition last week when Oklahoma City took Jalen Williams with the No. 12 overall pick. This was the first of several picks the Thunder could use moving forward that are via the Clippers.

With that in mind, LA is expected to be back near the top of the standings next season. With a healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are a legit contender.

On Monday night, they got even better.

After being bought out by the Houston Rockets, veteran point guard John Wall is reportedly set to join the Clippers next season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

While it’s likely a short-term deal, Wall could ultimately find a LA to be a new home and sign a longer deal if things work out. If that’s the case, the picks from the Clippers might not be back in the lottery for several years.

With that in mind, Wall joining George and Leonard likely doesn’t impact where these picks land towards the end of the stash of draft capital. However, in the short to medium term, if the Clippers have success, they’re less likely to blow things up.

As such, there could be some significance to this happening. It will be interesting to monitor that situation next season, but Wall certainly elevates the ceiling of the team for now.

It’s a low risk move for the Clippers.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Justin Jaworski
News

OKC Blue: Justin Jaworski Signs With Gipuzkoa Basket, Third Blue Member to Find New Home

By Ben Creider10 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Set to Amplify 2022 Rookie Class

By Derek Parker14 hours ago
Jalen Williams
News

Jalen Williams is The Perfect Fit in The Thunder's Blueprint, Let's Break Down The Tape

By Ben Creider17 hours ago
USATSI_18594787
Draft Coverage

Holmgren, Williams add Much Needed Depth to Thunder's Paint Presence

By Chris Becker18 hours ago
Gabe Brown
News

OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: Gabe Brown

By Ben Creider21 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Chet Holmgren Set to Elevate His Thunder Teammates

By Nick Crain22 hours ago
Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Blue: Zavier Simpson Graces Cover of The Ballers Magazine

By Ben CreiderJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18594787
News

Marquee Moments From OKC Thunder's Rookie Introductory Presser

By Ben CreiderJun 26, 2022