Josh Giddey Improving on Rookie Numbers in 2022-23

Josh Giddey has taken strides forward this season through the first 25 games, avoiding a drought in his second season.

Josh Giddey is avoiding the sophomore slump through 25 Thunder games this season.

While the team has played in 25 games, Giddey has taken part in 22 of those contests due to an ankle sprain, which cost him three games.

Giddey this season has continued to excel and provide vital help to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

He’s averaging 14.6 points, second on OKC, 7.7 rebounds, the most on the team and 5.4 assists, second behind SGA, per game in his 22 appearances.

But how do those numbers match up to the team’s first 25 games last season?

The short answer is, even better.

Giddey played in 23 of the Thunder’s 25 games a year ago and he made his mark early.

His scoring was lower his rookie year, not surpassing 11 points per game. Though he did have individual games of scoring 18-19 points scattered in.

This season though has had just three games below 10 points and seven games below 14.

Giddey’s shooting has improved drastically between the two seasons. This year he’s sitting 44.8% compared to the below 40% mark he posted in his first 25 last season.

Last season Giddey became a double-double monster down the stretch with his combination of both rebounding and passing prowess. Both have continued. Thus far he’s had seven double-doubles to his name, mostly pairing rebounds and points.

Overall his rebounding numbers have remained consistent and near the same mark of 7.7 per game.

The second season of an NBA career could see a drop in production with more pressure on a player to perform at a high level. However, through the first 25 games Giddey has performed even better than he did in his first 25 games his rookie season.

