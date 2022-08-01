Skip to main content

Josh Giddey to Reportedly Face Former Team in NBA Preseason

Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey will reportedly face his former professional team in the NBA preseason.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will officially be facing his former squad in his preseason slate.

Giddey and the Thunder will reportedly take on the Adelaide 36ers in the preseason. The report comes via Philstar News, who also reported that the 36ers will be taking on the Phoenix Suns in preseason.

Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder

Giddey played just one season with the 36ers, vaulting himself to the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds shooting 42 percent from the floor and 29 percent from beyond the arc.

In Summer League, Giddey had several strong performances, again showing himself to be one of the premier players in OKC’s young core.

Former 2022 Draft prospect Kai Sotto will headline the bout between Adelaide and OKC.

Times and dates have not yet been released, but all signs are pointing towards preseason taking place in early October. The Thunder will need to make several cuts before to then get to the required 15-man roster for the NBA regular season.

