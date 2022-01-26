Skip to main content

Kenrich Williams Showing His Impact While Thunder Skid Continues

Kenrich Williams has been a key contributor for OKC throughout the season and his plus/minus continues to show his purpose.

Oklahoma City stands at 14th in the Western Conference, and shows no signs of intending to improve that as the season inches forward.

Despite that, Kenrich Williams has continued to impress in multiple facets of his game, but mainly in his plus/minus.

Williams's plus-minus for the full season is 1.2, however in recent games his impact has been felt.

On Monday, the Thunder fell to the Bulls, 111-110, in a near comeback effort, which saw Williams struggle in many aspects of the game.

Recommended for You

Williams played 30 minutes in the game off of the bench, he shot a poor 2-for-10 with six points, grabbed seven rebounds, notched two assists and tallied a plus-minus of plus-17. The plus-17 tally was the highest of any player in the game.

OKC is in the midst of a seven game losing streak. However, in that stretch of games Williams has played in only the most recent three games. In his return to the lineup against the Hornets, Williams struggled with a minus-18, but in the next two games he posted a plus-16 against the Cavaliers and the plus-17 against the Bulls.

Over the course of the season Williams, who earned the name ‘Kenny Hustle’ from his teammates and fans at TCU, has been a major piece off the bench.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Kenrich Williams dunk
News

Kenrich Williams Showing His Impact While Thunder Skid Continues

42 seconds ago
USATSI_17042359
News

Theo Maledon Making Most out of G League Assignment

3 hours ago
Derrick Favors
News

Derrick Favors: Slipping in Thunder Rotation

7 hours ago
USATSI_9840871
News

Tracking Domantis Sabonis' Progress Since Rookie Season

20 hours ago
USATSI_17558154
Video

WATCH: Thunder Rookies Facing Fatigue

22 hours ago
USATSI_16420853
News

Thunder Trade Deadline: Evaluating Proposed Targets

Jan 25, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Bulls
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 31 to Lead OKC Performances in Loss to Bulls

Jan 25, 2022
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Top Guard in Class

Jan 25, 2022