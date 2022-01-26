Kenrich Williams Showing His Impact While Thunder Skid Continues

Kenrich Williams has been a key contributor for OKC throughout the season and his plus/minus continues to show his purpose.

Oklahoma City stands at 14th in the Western Conference, and shows no signs of intending to improve that as the season inches forward.

Despite that, Kenrich Williams has continued to impress in multiple facets of his game, but mainly in his plus/minus.

Williams's plus-minus for the full season is 1.2, however in recent games his impact has been felt.

On Monday, the Thunder fell to the Bulls, 111-110, in a near comeback effort, which saw Williams struggle in many aspects of the game.

Williams played 30 minutes in the game off of the bench, he shot a poor 2-for-10 with six points, grabbed seven rebounds, notched two assists and tallied a plus-minus of plus-17. The plus-17 tally was the highest of any player in the game.

OKC is in the midst of a seven game losing streak. However, in that stretch of games Williams has played in only the most recent three games. In his return to the lineup against the Hornets, Williams struggled with a minus-18, but in the next two games he posted a plus-16 against the Cavaliers and the plus-17 against the Bulls.

Over the course of the season Williams, who earned the name ‘Kenny Hustle’ from his teammates and fans at TCU, has been a major piece off the bench.

