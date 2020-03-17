Kevin Durant Test Positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 news is getting worse. Today we learned that four members of the Brooklyn Nets are testing positive for coronavirus, including Kevin Durant.

The Nets are notifying anyone who has had "known contact" with the players,, including recent opponents. This news is courtesy of Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix and the Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Nets' most recent opponents include the Lakers, Bulls, Spurs, Grizzlies, and Celtics. That list is going back to March 3rd. The only opponent in common with the Thunder during that time is Boston.

Oklahoma City did have matchups with Bulls and Spurs; however, both of those came on February 23rd and 25th, respectively. I reached out to the Thunder today to follow up on any testing that happened to players and staff so far they have not responded.

Last week the Thunder said they didn't want to use the limited number of kits available in Oklahoma on themselves. Friday, the state received 500 more kits, and there were reports that private labs could be providing tests as well.

As for the Nets, only one player is showing symptoms, while the other three (including Durant) are asymptomatic. The Nets were tested after returning from San Francisco last week and received the results today. The Nets paid a private company to administer the exams.

Donovan Mitchell says he is feeling fine, although he admits it took him a while to "cool off" at Rudy Gobert. Since Gobert was diagnosed with COVID-19, six other NBA players have come up positive.

We'll let you know when something happens with the Thunder.

Good News:

Tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday, Fox Sports Oklahoma will reair some of the Thunder's best wins this season. Tonight it's the Thunder's 139-127 win over Memphis on December 6th.