    January 4, 2022
    Lakers, Nets or Grizzlies Could Benefit from Kenrich Williams' Talents

    Several contending teams across the league could benefit from a Kenny Hustle infusion.

    On a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder squad, Kenrich Williams is a diamond in the rough.

    The 6-foot-6 forward, deemed ‘Kenny Hustle’ by his teammates at TCU, has become accustomed to making all the right plays. He stifles opponents with defense, and has respectable enough shooting splits to plug into most lineups.

    Five of Oklahoma City’s six best 3-man lineups this season feature Williams, and all have positive net ratings on a team that is vastly in the negative.

    In short, Williams is a winner. The problem is, that’s just not in the game-plan for the Thunder this season, who could be looking to deal Williams in exchange for better draft position.

    For the right price, of course.

    Here are a few team that could benefit from a Kenny Hustle infusion:

    Memphis Grizzlies

    OKC Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Isaiah Roby, Brandon Clarke

    While Memphis appears to have made the jump into official playoff contention with the emergence of Ja Morant, the team is still several pieces away from title contention.

    While Williams likely won’t move the needle far, he is a valuable piece to the puzzle, and fits Memphis’ timeline well.

    As both a scorer and defender, Williams would function well on the Grizzlies second unit.

    If Memphis decides to finally offload Kyle Anderson soon, Williams could be a viable defensive infusion.

    Brooklyn Nets

    OKC Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, James Harden

    Brooklyn is respectfully ranked sixth overall in defensive rating, but have another issue that could plague them come late season.

    Outside of rookie Day’Ron Sharpe, the Nets’ power forwards average an age of nearly 34. And for the most part aren’t defensively-minded.

    While MVP candidate Kevin Durant being on-court certainly isn’t a bad thing, changing the pace and allowing a maximum effort guy like Williams in his stead couldn’t hurt.

    With Kyrie Irving returning to the lineup, the Nets are on the cusp of being the top contender, and throwing a late first OKC’s way could be worth it for Brooklyn.

    Los Angeles Lakers

    Russell Westbrook is guarded by Lu Dort

    With an aged lineup and deteriorated defense, Williams would do wonders for the Los Angeles.

    Los Angeles currently ranks 14th in defensive rating, certainly on the low end of teams looking to bring home the trophy at the end of the season.

    At 27-years-old, Williams provides fresh legs off the bench, and would certainly add a much-needed defensive boost to the forward positive.

    With respectable shooting clips, Williams would be a nice piece next to pinpoint passers LeBron James and Russell Westbrook for a small price.

    OKC Thunder, Kenrich Williams
