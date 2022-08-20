LeBron James, Chet Holmgren and More to Participate in CrawsOver Pro-Am

LeBron James, Chet Holmgren, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray and more are all set to play in the latest CrawsOver Pro-Am event in Seattle on Saturday.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST, and can be streamed live on the NBA App.

The teams are currently unknown, but with the amount of high-end players participating, it’s likely there will be at least a few star-studded matchups.

Oklahoma City’s Holmgren and Orlando’s Banchero participated in the event mere weeks ago, each dominating in exciting fashion. Holmgren finished his first CrawsOver game with 34 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists.

James, one of the NBA’s best all-time players, will headline the event. He’s fresh off a newly inked 2-year, $97 million extension to continue playing in Los Angeles.

After playing in Summer League and pro-am games, this will likely be Holmgren’s best and most realistic look at NBA talent yet.

The Thunder will kick off their 2022-23 season against Minnesota on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. They’ll open their preseason slate against San Antonio on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

