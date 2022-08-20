Skip to main content

LeBron James, Chet Holmgren and More to Participate in CrawsOver Pro-Am

A star-studded NBA lineup is ready to take on the Seattle CrawsOver event.

LeBron James, Chet Holmgren, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray and more are all set to play in the latest CrawsOver Pro-Am event in Seattle on Saturday.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST, and can be streamed live on the NBA App.

The teams are currently unknown, but with the amount of high-end players participating, it’s likely there will be at least a few star-studded matchups.

Oklahoma City’s Holmgren and Orlando’s Banchero participated in the event mere weeks ago, each dominating in exciting fashion. Holmgren finished his first CrawsOver game with 34 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

James, one of the NBA’s best all-time players, will headline the event. He’s fresh off a newly inked 2-year, $97 million extension to continue playing in Los Angeles.

After playing in Summer League and pro-am games, this will likely be Holmgren’s best and most realistic look at NBA talent yet.

The Thunder will kick off their 2022-23 season against Minnesota on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. They’ll open their preseason slate against San Antonio on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (30)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Thunder Break National T.V. Drought, Face Jaden Ivey in First 10 Games

By Ben Creider
NBA Draft, NBA Draft Lottery, Lottery, Draft, Nick Collison
Draft Coverage

Thunder Schedule: Difficult Schedule Could Help in Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams
News

How Does Ousmane Dieng Compare to Other NBA Players?

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Next Step Towards Stardom

By Ross Lovelace
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Rotational Ripple: G League Season To Make Impact On Roster

By Ben Creider
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann
News

Thunder Schedule: Breaking a National TV Drought of Nearly 800 Days

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Have Options if NBA Continues Rivalry Week in Coming Years

By Chris Becker
Ousmane Dieng
News

Rotational Ripple: Rookie Minutes to Rise Throughout the Season

By Ben Creider