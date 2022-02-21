LeBron James Praises Thunder GM Sam Presti: "He's the MVP"

Saturday during the media portion of All-Star Weekend, LeBron James was asked a question about Thunder rookie Josh Giddey.

He started off the quote detailing Josh Giddey's transition to the NBA noting the three consecutive triple doubles. He described Giddey's game as beautiful, and was a fan of his passing skills.

As James went on, though, he paused and brought up Thunder GM Sam Presti. He called Presti the "MVP" citing his eye for talent and strand of successful draft picks. Even though he notably, and ironically, left James Harden off of that list, the facts were there: Presti has drafted a ridiculous amount of talent.

The mastermind behind Oklahoma City has drafted the likes of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Reggie Jackson, Steven Adams and most recently Josh Giddey.

Giddey has looked like a hit at pick No. 6, as he has exceeded expectations at the All-Star break. The australian is averaging 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Not only is he the youngest player player to record a triple double, he’s now recorded three straight triple doubles. It’s easy to see why James is high on the rookie. It's also easy to see why James is high on Presti, too.

Not only has Presti been elite when it comes to the NBA Draft, he's also notoriously known for being one of the best traders in the NBA. More times than not, Presti comes away with a lot more than he gives up. Specifically in the last few years with Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Presti traded George to the Clippers for Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first-round picks and two pick swaps. Gilgeous-Alexander has since blossomed into a young star in the league and the Thunder have an unreal amount of draft picks in the coming years.

The Westbrook trade looks better and better for Presti. He somehow traded Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul, two first-round picks and two pick swaps. Paul revitalized his career and OKC was able to trade him for another first-round pick to kick off the rebuild.

Interestingly enough, James also mentioned that his last year in the NBA will be with whatever team drafts his son. Bronny James will likely enter the 2024 NBA Draft, and some extra incentive will be added for whatever team picks the younger James. Could that end up being Presti?

Bronny isn't projected to be a lottery pick, and by 2024, Oklahoma City could be on the fringe of the playoffs as a young up-and-coming team. Picking in the teens, or even the late-first-round, Bronny could be an interesting selection for the Thunder. We already know how LeBron feels about Presti. If you have an extra first-round pick and get to enjoy a year of James with a young team on a borderline contending status, it might just be worth it.

