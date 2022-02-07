Skip to main content

LISTEN: Last Week in Thunder Basketball + Trade Deadline Speculation

Discussing the Thunder's three game win streak, the upcoming NBA Trade Deadline, and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested Podcast, we discuss the last week in Thunder basketball, including an explosive Tre Mann performance, Josh Giddey's continued improvement and Lu Dorts shooting trending in the right direction again. How many of these performances are sustainable? Could this positive play increase the threat of Portland and Indiana overtaking Oklahoma City for the best lottery odds?

Next, the podcast discusses the upcoming trade deadline, first focusing on what trades make sense for the Thunder, then taking a trip around the league to talk about our favorite mock trades.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

Recommended for You

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

LISTEN: Last Week in Thunder Basketball + Trade Deadline Speculation

40 seconds ago
Tobias Harris, OKC Thunder, Sixers
News

Trade Deadline Tracker: Sixers' Tobias Harris to the Thunder?

1 hour ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors
News

Thunder Gameday: Warriors Look to Win Nine Consecutive on Monday

2 hours ago
Mo Bamba, Orlando Magic
News

Thunder Trade Deadline: 10 Potential Targets

3 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski has yet to play since returning from a stint in the G League
Video

WATCH: Aleksej Pokusevski's Return to the Thunder

15 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Schedule: Packed Week Ahead of Injury-Riddled OKC

17 hours ago
Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey Shines, Leads Top Performers in Sacramento

22 hours ago
Josh Giddey is coming into his own as his fellow starters deal with injuries
News

Josh Giddey coming into his own amid injury crisis

Feb 6, 2022