LISTEN: Last Week in Thunder Basketball + Trade Deadline Speculation

Discussing the Thunder's three game win streak, the upcoming NBA Trade Deadline, and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of the Uncontested Podcast, we discuss the last week in Thunder basketball, including an explosive Tre Mann performance, Josh Giddey's continued improvement and Lu Dorts shooting trending in the right direction again. How many of these performances are sustainable? Could this positive play increase the threat of Portland and Indiana overtaking Oklahoma City for the best lottery odds?

Next, the podcast discusses the upcoming trade deadline, first focusing on what trades make sense for the Thunder, then taking a trip around the league to talk about our favorite mock trades.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

SUBSCRIBE to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. FOLLOW @The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter!

@The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter! LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts if you enjoyed the episode.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.