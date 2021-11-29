Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    LISTEN: Despite Winless Week, Dort and Giddey Excel

    With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing most of the last week of competition, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey stepped up their play. The Sunday night crew also discuss the projected lottery odds, and much more!
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed several games in the last week, leading to a winless week of competition. Lu Dort and Josh Giddey showed they can step up a bit in his absence though and elevate their own play. The Uncontested analyzes their recent play on this Sunday night episode.

    In addition, the podcast takes a trip through the bottom of the standings barrel, taking a look at where the Thunder project to finish in the race to the best lottery odds for the 2022 NBA Draft. 

    Lastly, a trip around the association was in order to chime in on the Western and Eastern Conference favorites one month into the regular season.

    As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

