Skip to main content

LISTEN: Evaluating Future Assets, Tankathon Mock Draft

Discussing the Thunder's current and future draft assets, and how Sam Presti may go about using them. Will they be used to move up in this year's draft? Could they be bundled and used to gain an established star? We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode of The Uncontested Podcast, we discuss the Thunder's asset pool, looking at what the plethora of draft picks and swaps might be used for in the now, and further down the road. 

Could Sam Presti bundle picks to move up in this draft or a future draft or acquire an already-established young player? We look at those different scenarios and decide on when those moves could be made.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Zavier Simpson

By Ross Lovelace1 hour ago
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Is Chet Holmgren the Future of the Thunder?

By Nick Crain5 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Draft Coverage

Opinion: Thunder Still in Position to Take Best Available at 2022 Draft

By Derek Parker19 hours ago
Paul Watson Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Paul Watson Jr.

By Ben CreiderMay 1, 2022
Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan Could be Perfect Fit in OKC

By Nick CrainMay 1, 2022
Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: 'Everyone has to Have a Good Summer'

By Christine ButterfieldApr 30, 2022
Mamadi Diakite
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Mamadi Diakite

By Chris BeckerApr 30, 2022
Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Top Center Options for OKC Thunder

By Nick CrainApr 30, 2022