LISTEN: Trades, Game Winners and Christmas Gifts for Thunder Players

Discussing the past week in Thunder basketball, trade ideas and what gift we would give to Thunder players. We discuss that and much more on this episode of The Uncontested Podcast!

On this episode, the Uncontested team discusses the recent game winners that were hit by and against the Thunder, and how many wins they expect in the next stretch of games.

Then, the podcast touches on what players they think could be on the trade block, and what players Sam Presti might be looking at as the trade deadline draws nearer.

Finally, the podcast embraces their holiday spirit by handing out Christmas gifts to each Thunder player. Will anyone be getting coal in their stockings?

