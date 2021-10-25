LISTEN: Josh Giddey is Officially Good

Discussing the Thunder's loss to the 76ers, highlights from some of the team's young stars and much more!

On this episode, The Uncontested begins by talking about the Thunder's loss to the 76ers on Sunday night. It was their third loss in a row, but there's more optimism looking back at this game than there has been in the first two competitions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey shined against a generally great defensive team in Philadelphia, but questions about what players might be headed to the Oklahoma City Blue are starting to form.

Finally, the Uncontested quickly touches on the wider NBA, including what teams have impressed or disappointed in the first week of action.

