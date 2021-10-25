    • October 25, 2021
    LISTEN: Josh Giddey is Officially Good

    Discussing the Thunder's loss to the 76ers, highlights from some of the team's young stars and much more!
    On this episode, The Uncontested begins by talking about the Thunder's loss to the 76ers on Sunday night. It was their third loss in a row, but there's more optimism looking back at this game than there has been in the first two competitions. 

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey shined against a generally great defensive team in Philadelphia, but questions about what players might be headed to the Oklahoma City Blue are starting to form. 

    Finally, the Uncontested quickly touches on the wider NBA, including what teams have impressed or disappointed in the first week of action.

    As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

