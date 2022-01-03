Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Josh Giddey Sets Triple Double Record + Standings Predictions

    Discussing Josh Giddey becoming the youngest player in NBA history to tally a triple double, what the Thunder can do to solidify a bottom-four record, and much more on this episode of the Uncontested Podcast!
    Author:

    The Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, but the bigger story was Josh Giddey becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double. The crew breaks down his performance, and the other bright spots from Sunday night.

    Next, the show walks through whether or not the Thunder can end up with a bottom-four record in the NBA. Will the Pelicans get Zion Williamson back and move ahead in the standings? Will Portland punt on this season and bottom out? Maybe Sam Presti is content with any of these scenarios for Oklahoma City, and a top 4 pick isn't a must in his eyes.

    As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

    Recommended for You

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
    News

    LISTEN: Josh Giddey Sets Triple Double Record + Standings Predictions

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17392290
    Video

    WATCH: Josh Giddey Makes NBA History

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17427103
    News

    10-Day Checkup: Evaluating the Play of OKC's Latest Signees

    1 hour ago
    Josh Giddey
    News

    Thunder Schedule: Three-Game Slate Ahead of OKC

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17392290
    News

    Josh Giddey Grabs Youngest Triple-Double in NBA History in Loss to Dallas

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17392886
    News

    Giddey Gets Opportunity to Play Star With Gilgeous-Alexander Sidelined

    23 hours ago
    OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis, Isaiah Roby
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off the New Year Against the Mavs

    Jan 2, 2022
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
    News

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out, Luka Doncic In for Thunder-Mavericks Matchup

    Jan 1, 2022