LISTEN: Last Week in Thunder Basketball and Comparing Thunder players to Thanksgiving Dishes

The Uncontested Sunday Night crew discuss the ups and downs of the last week in Thunder basketball, makes Thanksgiving comparisons, and much more!

On this episode, the Uncontested podcast discuss the highlights over the last week of Thunder basketball. Is Lu Dort's recent scoring surge an anomaly, or could it point to a bigger leap? How much will the Thunder be willing to offer him in the offseason?

Next, they compare Thunder players to your favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Who's the turkey? How about cranberry sauce? These are questions that need answers.

Finally, the Sunday night crew take a trip around the association, touching on the Isaiah Stewart incident, Luke Walton's firing, and the Rockets heading for history.

