Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Last Week in Thunder Basketball and Thanksgiving Preview

    The Uncontested Sunday Night crew discuss the ups and downs of the last week in Thunder basketball, makes Thanksgiving comparisons, and much more!
    Author:

    On this episode, the Uncontested podcast discuss the highlights over the last week of Thunder basketball. Is Lu Dort's recent scoring surge an anomaly, or could it point to a bigger leap? How much will the Thunder be willing to offer him in the offseason?

    Next, they compare Thunder players to your favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Who's the turkey? How about cranberry sauce? These are questions that need answers. 

    Finally, the Sunday night crew take a trip around the association, touching on the Isaiah Stewart incident, Luke Walton's firing, and the Rockets heading for history.

    Recommended for You

    As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Lu Dort
    News

    LISTEN: Last Week in Thunder Basketball and Comparing Thunder players to Thanksgiving Dishes

    24 seconds ago
    OKC Thunder, Atlanta Hawks
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Surging Hawks

    1 hour ago
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
    News

    Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Back in Rhythm After Shooting Slump

    15 hours ago
    Kenrich Williams, Boston Celtics
    News

    Top Performers From Oklahoma City's Loss in Boston

    20 hours ago
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
    News

    Thunder Schedule: OKC Faces Three Projected Playoff Teams

    Nov 21, 2021
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
    News

    Tatum, Schroder Help Celtics Stave Off Thunder

    Nov 20, 2021
    Lu Dort, Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Plays Boston on Second Night of Back-to-Back

    Nov 20, 2021
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
    News

    Top Performers From Thunder's Near Victory Over the Reigning Champion Bucks

    Nov 20, 2021